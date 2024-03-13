Jajpur: ‘Punished’ by mother, minor in grandfather’s custody

JAJPUR: A seven-year-old boy was allegedly branded with a hot iron by his mother at Jhinkiri village under Alkund police limits in Jajpur district for being naughty. The child sustained burn injuries on his left cheek.

Though the incident happened three days back, it came to the fore after the grandfather of the victim filed a complaint with the Jajpur Child Protection Unit (CPU) on Tuesday. As per the complaint, the child was branded by his mother Nandini with a hot iron on Saturday for being naughty and disobedient. After the child screamed in pain, his grandfather Kailash Chandra Jena, rushed to rescue him and admitted him in the local hospital for treatment, the complaint further stated.

Jena alleged his daughter-in-law (mother of the victim) beats the child frequently to settle her anger on the in-laws.

“My son works in Hyderabad since the past 10 years. There he married Nandini eight years back and brought her to us. While my son stays in Hyderabad, his wife has been staying separately with her 7-year-old son near our house. She beats the child frequently to settle her anger on us,” Jena alleged.

On being asked, the victim’s mother admitted to have branded her son with a hot iron for being naughty and disobedient. “My son is very naughty and never pays attention to studies. That is why I lost my temper and branded him with a hot iron,” she said.

On the day, Jena approached the CPU of Jajpur following which a team of the district CPU went to the spot, rescued the child and handed him over to his grandfather.

“We have rescued the child and handed him over to his grandfather for his security and better care,” said Tapan Kumar Panda, an official of CPU Jajpur. Meanwhile, Jena has filed a complaint with Alkund police.