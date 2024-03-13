KIMS Kalarabank rural hospital inaugurated

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated the newly-constructed KIMS Kalarabank rural hospital in Cuttack district and launched the Kalarabank smart village through video-conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said every individual must do something for their village and their birthplace as he lauded the efforts of KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta, who has dedicated himself to doing everything possible for his village and birthplace.

“Every life is valuable for us. This is our mantra in the health sector. The Odisha government aims to provide high-quality health services to the people of the state with the support of institutions like KIMS,” he said.

In his welcome address, Samanta said, “Providing urban facilities in every village is the goal of the chief minister and inspired by this, we have set up the KIMS rural hospital in Kalarabank. Construction of KIMS rural hospitals in 19 other locations in Odisha has also begun. Each hospital to be constructed at a cost of `50 crore will have 100 beds.”

All kinds of urban facilities such as primary school, Kalinga English Medium School (residential), Kalarabank High School (residential), Plus II Higher Secondary School, park, public library, ATM and locker facilities in nationalised banks, post office, police station, spiritual centre, community hall, drinking water facilities, temples, paved roads, street lights, Mission Shakti centre have been made available in the smart village of Kalarabank. Health insurance and Wi-Fi facilities have also been provided to the villagers.