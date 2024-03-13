Nandankanan to add two new species to its family

IN a move to add to the variety of exotic animals for display at the zoo, the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) authorities will bring two pairs each of Gangetic softshell turtles, great white pelicans, Himalayan griffin vultures and greater adjutant storks from Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden, Guwahati. The new species will be brought under an animal exchange programme, approved by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), NZP officials said. The greater adjutant stork and Himalayan griffin vulture will be the new species to be added to the zoo’s family, while the Gangetic softshell turtle be added to pair with the existing single one. Similarly, the great white pelican will be helpful in infusing new bloodline to the existing stock, zoo authorities added. They said in exchange, Nandankanan will give some of its surplus animals to the Assam Zoo which includes two pairs each of painted storks and spot billed pelicans, five black bucks, 10 pairs of back headed ibis and a pair of Mandarin ducks. To bring these species, a fivemember team left for Assam Zoo on Tuesday. Officials said the exchange programme is likely to be completed by March 21. Notably, this is the fourth animal exchange programme the zoo has executed this financial year to improve the animal stock under its freshly approved master plan