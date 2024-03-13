Odisha: 3 Tata Power discoms in state get A+ ratings

BHUBANESWAR: Three of the four power distribution companies managed by Tata Power are among the 12 distribution utilities of the country to receive A+ ratings for their overall performance for 2022-23.

As per the 12th edition of Annual Integrated Rating and Rankings of Power Distribution Utilities released by Union Minister for Power RK Singh in New Delhi on Monday, TP Central Odisha Distribution, TP Western Odisha Distribution and TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited have scored 91.1, 91.1 and 91 out of 100 respectively and have awarded A+ grade each. TP Southern Odisha Distribution has attained a B grade.

The ratings have taken into account various parameters such as operational and financial performance, regulatory compliance, customer service and energy efficiency. The discoms have reduced the AT&C losses which is on a downward trajectory. The billing efficiency has gone up and the collection efficiency has significantly improved.

The three discoms are delivering excellent service and providing reliable and quality power to consumers. Within three years of operations, the discoms have also been upgraded in rankings based on improved operational and financial performance. The evaluation covered 55 electricity distribution utilities in the country.