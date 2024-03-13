Odisha CM hikes health insurance amount for Puri sevayats

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday increased the health insurance amount for the sevayats of the Jagannath temple at Puri to `5 lakh from the existing `2 lakh. While announcing the decision, the chief minister also announced they will also be entitled to get additional `5 lakh for treatment of critical diseases.

The chief minister’s office (CMO) said that the servitors will be provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for their children to avail coaching for entrance test for professional courses including NEET, JEE and civil services. The beneficiaries can get the assistance for maximum three times. The government has sanctioned Rs 10.85 crore to the Jagannath temple administration to pay the increased insurance amount, coaching fees and other assistance to the servitors.

The chief minister made the announcement following suggestions submitted by 5T chairman VK Pandian. The servitors had taken up their demands with Pandian during his visits to Puri several times earlier. Besides, the chief minister announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for 72,000 ‘Bhagabata Tungi’ across Odisha to make them more active. Bhagabata Tungi is considered central to the spiritual, cultural and social fabric of Odisha’s rural life.