Odisha CM lays stone for model jail at Jamujhari

BHUBANESWAR: In a fresh move intended at bringing reforms to prison administration in the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday virtually laid foundation stone for a new model jail at Jamujhari on the outskirts of the city.

Naveen said it is a momentous occasion that heralds the beginning of a new era for the prisons administration.

“Prisons play a very critical role in our criminal justice system not only by imprisoning criminals, but by providing the inmates an opportunity to reform, to learn, and to reintegrate them into society as productive and law-abiding citizens,” he said.

He further pointed out that the outdated and overcrowded prison facilities provide limited scope for reforms and become a stumbling block in the efforts to provide a humane and safe environment for the inmates.

“The new model jail at Jamujhari, Bhubaneswar has been designed to address these concerns. It will be completely automated with state-of-the-art security features, IP-based surveillance, e-court rooms, multiple VC facilities, among many such facilities,” he said.