Orissa HC quashes OSEPA list for junior teacher recruitment

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) to come up with a fresh draft merit list for appointment of over 18,000 junior teachers in primary schools (Class I to V) and upper primary schools (Class V to VIII) in the state.

OSEPA had published the draft merit list on January 15 for verification of documents on January 20 and 21 after conducting a computer- based test. A batch of petitions challenged the list on the ground that the School and Mass Education department’s August 22, 2023 guidelines on engagement of junior teachers provided for district-wise draft merit list, but OSEPA had published more of a state merit list without adhering to the procedure. Consequently, several candidates who could have figured in the district-wise list did not find place in it, they alleged.

In an interim order, the single judge bench of Justice BP Satapathy on January 19 had allowed verification of the documents but barred OSEPA from final selection and appointment. The interim restriction had continued till date.