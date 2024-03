CUTTACK: In a bid to facilitate marketing of tomatoes cultivated by women farmers on the banks of Mahanadi river in Badamba block, Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) has tied up with Bharat Masala wherein the latter will procure the produce directly from the producer groups.

Joint CEO of ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Bihari Rout said the tie-up will not only help women farmers in becoming self-sufficient but will also boost their confidence to rise above the social ladder. “In the first phase of procurement on Monday, Bharat Masala lifted around 10 tonne of tomatoes from Parijat producers’ group thereby bringing a smile to the faces of 34 female members. Plans are underway to collect tomatoes from other block-level producers’ groups in Cuttack,” he added. Among others, chairman of Bharat Masala Surendra Nath Panda was present.