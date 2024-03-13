Sahitya Akademi translation award for Bangali Nanda

BHUBANESWAR: Writer and former teacher Bangali Nanda will receive the prestigious Kendra Sahitya Akademi Prize for translation for the year 2023. Nanda hails from Rayagada district.

The Kendra Sahitya Akademi on Monday announced the award for Odia to Bangali Nanda for his translation ‘Nelluri Keshavaswamyanka Shrestha Galpa’ of the Telugu short stories collection ‘Nelluri Keshavaswamy Uthama Kathalu’ by Nelluri Keshavaswamy. The book was published by the National Book Trust (NBT) in 2019.

The book was selected on the basis of the recommendation made by a three-member jury Vaishnab Charan Samal, Bipin Bihari Mishra and Prasanna Kumar Mohanty. The prize carries a cash reward of `50,000 and a copper plaque which will be presented to the awardees later this year.

Nanda has written a number of books apart from translating works of distinguished writers from other languages. He has already translated over 14 books from different languages into Odia.

Nepali author Jiwan Bantawa and Manipuri writer Nabakumar Nongmeikapam won the Akademi’s translation awards for translating Odia books of short stories ‘Itihasara Chinna Prusthae’ by Sanjukta Mohanty and Akhil Mohan Patnaik’s ‘O Andha Gali’ respectively.

Similarly, Maithili namesake translation of Gopinanth Mohanty’s Odia novel ‘Amrutara Santana’ by Ramakant Ray and ‘Kanta Tatha Anya Kahania’, which is the Hindi translation of Gourahari Das’ ‘Kanta O Anya Galpa’ were also chosen.