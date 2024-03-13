Three held for stealing pandrol clips from Cuttack-Barang railway line

CUTTACK: Three persons were caught red-handed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel while they were allegedly cutting and stealing pandrol clips from Cuttack-Barang railway line on Monday night.

The accused are Raj Kishore Barik, Santosh Behera and Giridhari Thatoi. Inspector of RPF Post, Cuttack Anil Kumar Singh said the accused are habitual criminals and were arrested earlier in connection with many railway property offences.