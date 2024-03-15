Odisha CM unveils modern educational complex in Swabhiman Anchal

MALKANGIRI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually inaugurated a modern educational complex at Badapada in Swabhiman Anchal under Chitrakonda block here on Thursday.

Spread over seven acre of land, the complex has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 19 crore. Over 1,000 students from Classes I to XII will be imparted education in the complex which boasts of state-of-the-art facilities.

The educational complex has smart classrooms, e-library with 3,000 books, tribal corner and an activity room for kids. Besides, it is equipped with a computer lab, ICT smart learning centre, science laboratory, hostel, amphitheatre, garden, sports courts, open gym, solar water supply, water harvesting system and many such facilities.

Addressing the gathering through in virtual mode, the chief minister said Malkangiri occupies a special place in his heart. All major welfare programmes like the one rupee rice scheme, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and LAccMI bus service have been first launched in the district.

Naveen further said the new educational complex at Badapada will play a significant role in developing the personality of students of the region. The complex provides same facilities which are available in educational institutions located in urban areas, he added.

On the occasion, 5T chairman VK Pandian said in the coming days, a skill development centre will be established in Swabhiman Anchal which will provide more employment opportunities to the local populace.

Malkangiri collector Pawar Sachin Prakash said the complex will create a better education ecosystem in the region .

Among others, Zilla Parishad president Samari Tangulu and Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka were present.