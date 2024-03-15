Odisha launches portal for incentives to entrepreneurs

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the online incentive management system (OIMS) portal developed by Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) to simplify submission of applications by entrepreneurs to get incentives

The portal facilitates submission of applications by entrepreneurs to get their incentives sanctioned under the information technology, electronics, data centre, BPO and semiconductor manufacturing and fables policies announced by the state government.

As per a release issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO), OIMS will provide multiple advantages over physical submission of application such as uploading of documents, single window portal facility, error-checks for applications and message alerts. The portal also relies on a series of security procedures to prevent any unauthorised access.

The chief minister said this is perhaps for the first time that any state has created a platform for incentive management for IT/electronics industries in a faceless manner through an online platform. He said the system will make it easier for companies to avail incentives under various policies of the Electronics and IT department. “These initiatives are not just about technology, they are about making governance more accessible, transparent, and user-friendly for everyone,” he added. The chief minister also inaugurated the new district websites, developed under the robust ‘Standardised Website Framework’ (SWF), in line with the transformational 5T initiative.