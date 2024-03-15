Odisha: Ordeal of 70-year-old Dutch tourist who was robbed and forced to beg ends

PURI: The two-month-long ordeal of 70-year-old Dutch tourist Van Arkel Anthonie came to an end after the district administration arranged for his return to the Netherlands.

The tourist became a victim of loot after his taxi driver robbed him of his cash, camera and other belongings worth over `6 lakh and fled whereas Puri police took its own sweet time to nab the accused.

On January 25, a local scribe Vishnudutt Das spotted the Dutch tourist begging in front of Sri Jagannath temple and took him to a government shelter. He also organised a media campaign reflecting the plight of the visitor and inability of police to arrest the culprit.

According to Anthonie, on January 10, he hired a taxi and went to Bhubaneswar for foreign exchange. He returned to his hotel located along the Puri-Konark Marine Drive road.

The taxi driver, however, fled with Rs 3.5 lakh in cash, a diamond ring, wrist watch, camera and other belongings. Anthonie filed a complaint with Puri Marine police but the cops were unable to nab the driver.

After a hue and cry in the media, the district administration shifted the tourist from the beggar shelter. Thereafter, he was moved to Panthanivas and then to Special Circuit House where he remained till his flight tickets were arranged. In the meanwhile, the administration contacted the Netherlands Embassy too.

Puri SP Pinak Mishra told mediapersons that all arrangements have been made to send Anthonie home. On Thursday, he left for Nagpur and from there he will fly to Netherlands. An officer escorted Anthonie to see him off at Bhubaneswar airport. The Dutch man will board the flight to Netherlands on Friday.

Meanwhile, Puri police has arrested the taxi driver Sagar Mullick and recovered Rs 30,000 in cash, a wrist watch and diamond ring from his Cuttack house.

The police have collected Anthonie’s address and bank account number. The cash will be deposited in his account and other belongings will be sent to his home address, DSP Prasant Kumar Sahu informed.