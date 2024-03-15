Odisha woman held for branding son

JAJPUR: Alkund police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly branding her seven-year-old son with a hot iron at Jhinkiri village.

The accused, Nandini Jena, had meted out the inhuman punishment to her son on Saturday for disobedience. The child sustained burn marks on his body.

Alkund IIC Prasant Das said, “We arrested Nandini under relevant sections of the IPC after her father-in-law Kailash Chandra Jena filed a complaint against her. During interrogation, she admitted to have branded her son with a hot iron.”

After being subjected to the cruel punishment, the boy was rescued by his grandfather Kailash and rushed to the local hospital for treatment. Kailash alleged that Nandini used to beat the boy frequently to take out her anger on her in-laws.