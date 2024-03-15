Orissa High Court disposes PIL for boxing promotion

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has disposed of a PIL for promotion of boxing in the state, expressing inability to intervene in the matter.

Sudarsan Sahoo, a social worker and president of Puri Boxing Academy, had filed the PIL in 2018. The petition sought direction to the state sports authorities to provide basic requirements to the persons interested in boxing and filling up of the vacant seats for boxing discipline in the Sports Hostel.

While disposing of the petition on Tuesday, the division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice MS Raman observed that it is primarily the executive function to decide as to which sport is to be promoted depending upon the circumstances.

The bench, however, expected state sports authorities to earnestly take up the issues raised in the PIL and take a decision within three months. The petition pointed out while the state government was promoting all other sports, boxing was being given step-motherly treatment.

The state does not provide any training infrastructure for persons interested in the sports or include it in the Annual Talent Scouting Programme of the state government. As per the affidavit filed by Sports and Youth Services department, the 15 persons named by the petitioner for inclusion in Annual Talent Scouting Programme were made to undergo a selection process. But all were declared disqualified.