Rs 774 crore electoral bonds make BJD richest regional party

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the richest regional political party in the country between 2016-17 and 2022-23, has received Rs 774 crore through electoral bonds.

The Naveen Patnaik-led party has received a total donation of Rs 844.6 crore during the seven-year period of which a whopping around 90 per cent is in the form of electoral bonds.

According to the SBI electoral bond data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, the regional party has encashed 765 bonds of Rs 1 crore denomination and 95 bonds of Rs 10 lakh denomination, total valued at Rs 744 crore.

The electoral bonds, since its introduction in 2018, seems to have replaced all traditional forms of funding for the BJD, which has received most of the donations above Rs 20,000 through this method. The Odisha-based party has received Rs 67.28 crore from the corporate sector and Rs 3.32 crore from other sources.

The analysis of Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) indicated, BJD topped the chart of regional parties in terms of receiving electoral bonds as donations. It is the fourth highest receiver of the bonds among all the parties in the country after BJP (Rs 6,566 crore), Congress (Rs 1,123.29 crore) and TMC (Rs 1,092.98 crore).