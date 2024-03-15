Women of Naugaon up in arms against hooch trade

JAGATSINGHPUR: Womenfolk of Gajrajpur in Naugaon locked the local panchayat office on Thursday protesting the illegal sale of country liquor in the area.

The agitators also staged dharna demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the illegal trade. They alleged that illicit liquor trade was flourishing in many villages of Gajrajpur panchayat as both police and excise officials have turned a blind eye to the menace.

An agitator Diptimayee Das claimed that apart from country liquor, brown sugar was also being sold illegally even in betel shops. "This has led to a rise in the number of drunkards and drug addicts in the area. There has been a spurt in anti-social activities in the panchayat due to the illegal trade. Women and children are the worst sufferers of this menace,” she added.

Another protester Mili Bhoi said she earned Rs 300 per day by working as a daily wager. However, her husband forcibly takes a significant portion of her earning for consumption of alcohol. The liquor trade is ruining many families in the panchayat, she claimed.

Excise superintendent Dillip Palei said the department is unaware of the protest in Gajrajpur panchayat against illegal liquor trade. “Raids are being conducted regularly to curb illegal sale of liquor. We will take necessary steps to stop the illegal trade in Gajrajpur and other areas in Naugaon block,” he added.