Raghubir Das panel: Orissa HC grants 2 more weeks to govt

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday granted three more weeks, the fourth time in nearly 11 months, to the state government to file an affidavit on the status of the report submitted by Justice Raghubir Das Commission more than five years back.

Dilip Kumar Baral, a resident of Puri had filed a PIL for tabling the commission’s report in the state Assembly. When the petition was taken up on Friday, Anup Kumar Mohapatra, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, pointed out that the state government had not complied with section 3 (4) of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 which provided for tabling of the report of a commission constituted under the Act in the state Assembly within six months of submission together with a memorandum of action taken thereon. Advocate general AK Parija on his part assured the court to inform the status of the report of the commission and sought time for it.

Taking note of it, the division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice MS Raman said, “The petitioner has confined the petition in the nature of PIL to requirement of the state government to submit the report of the commission before the state Assembly under section 3 (4) of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952. List the matter after three weeks. The advocate general to address the court on this point.”