Four-phase polls in Odisha from May 13

BHUBANESWAR: Elections for the 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha will be held in four phases starting May 13 and concluding on June 1, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday. Votes of all four phases will be counted on June 4.

While four LS constituencies and 28 Assembly segments under them will go to polls on May 13, voting will be held in five LS and 35 Assembly seats on May 20. Similarly, six LS segments and 42 Assembly constituencies each will go to polls on May 25 and June 1 in the last two phases, respectively.

In the fourth phase, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur (ST), Berhampur and Koraput (ST) LS constituencies will go to polls while voting will be held in Bargarh, Sundargarh (ST), Balangir, Kandhamal and Aska seats in the fifth phase. Elections in Sambalpur, Keonjhar (ST), Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar will be held in the sixth phase and voting for Mayurbhanj (ST), Balasore, Bhadrak (SC), Jajpur (SC), Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur (SC) will be conducted in the final phase.