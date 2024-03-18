BJD to delay announcement of its candidates by 15 days

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD has deferred announcement of its candidates by at least a fortnight following announcement of the election dates.

Sources in the party said it has enough time for announcement of candidates as the first phase of election is scheduled to start on May 13 for four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly seats. The party has decided to wait till the first list of candidates is announced by the BJP. Besides, tickets will be announced in phases. A senior leader said this will serve two purposes. First, it will check dissatisfied ticket aspirants from resigning and joining other political parties as there will be very less time left. Besides, BJD can select such candidates who can effectively challenge the BJP candidates.

BJD leader Nrusingha Charan Sahu told mediapersons that there are a large number of ticket aspirants in the party for every Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies and some of them will be unhappy after not getting ticket. “Some of them will join hands with the Opposition but it can be managed. Besides, there will be no rebellion in BJD as is being expected by some Opposition political party leaders after announcement of candidates,” he said.

Stating that BJD is always ready for elections, Sahu said the party is preparing for 2024 elections since the declaration of the 2019 election results. “Naveen Patnaik will create history this time by becoming the chief minister for the sixth consecutive time,” he said adding, the party will decide on the candidates at the right time.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Suresh Routray said his party will announce its tickets after BJD and BJP declare their candidates. He said if there is an alliance between BJD and BJP, Congress will win 100 Assembly seats.