Odisha: Khurda to vote with 4,500 less electors this time

BHUBANESWAR: Khurda district comprising Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency will go to elections on May 25 with around 4,500 less electors compared to the previous polls. A significant drop has been reported in the number of male voters in the district following the special summary revision, sources said.

Following review of election preparedness in the district on Sunday, officials revealed the total number of voters in the district following completion of the special summary revision 2024 has come down to 18,65,455 - a little over 4,580 less compared to the previous voting population of 18,70,042 in 2019 general elections.

This, as per the officials, was due to the decline in number of male voters in the special summary revision. After elimination of duplication, necessary corrections and final update, the number of male voters of the district in the electoral roll has come down to 9,71,554 - over 30,800 less than the figure of 10,02,384 during 2019 general elections.

Officials, however, said there has been an increase in the number of female voters of the district in the electoral roll. The district at present has 8,93,341 female voters compared to 8,67,110 in the previous general elections. Similarly, the number of transgender voters in the district has also increased to 560 from previous 548. The district also has 35,308 young voters, over 10,000 more compared to 25,039 in the previous elections.

Voting for the general elections in the district will be held for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency and its seven Assembly segments as well as Chilika Assembly segment, a part of Puri Lok Sabha constituency, at 1,907 booths on May 25 in the sixth phase for which notification will be issued on April 29 and nomination filing will be wrapped up on May 6.

To ensure smooth poll preparedness a control has been set up in the district office with telephone number 06755-1950 and 06755-220937.