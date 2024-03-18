Picnic spots in Odisha's Sundargarh pose threat to visitors

ROURKELA: Despite repeated incidents of tragic deaths, mostly involving young people, in the forested and mountainous Sundargarh, locals allege, the district administration remains inactive in implementing proactive measures to address the issue.

The latest incident occurred on March 9 this year where two teenage boys and an adult man from Sundargarh town drowned in quicksand at Semina ghat of the Ib river during a family outing.

MLA Kusum Tete said amid public outrage, the Sadar tehsildar assured to designate the Semina ghat site a danger zone. She also suggested to secure the area with barbed wires. Though the local villagers are aware of the dangers in the area, the visitors often fall prey due to ignorance, she stated.

Expressing similar concerns, Sundargarh Zilla Parishad president Kunti Pradhan emphasised the need for the district administration to identify dangerous unrecognised picnic spots in collaboration with the Forest department and PRI members. They must place safety signage to warn visitors, she added.

Tragic incidents in the region include drowning deaths of two schoolboys in the Koel river near Pradhanpali of Rourkela in December 2023 and a student from NIT-Rourkela in the Akaishila waterfall of Bisra block on August 19, 2023. Additionally, several picnickers lost their lives at the Kanakunda picnic spot in Talsara police limits between October 2022 and January 2023.

Despite public pressure, only a few sites such as Badalgiri picnic spot in Bonai have been secured against public entry, and the Tarkera pump house site at Rourkela along the Brahmani river remains restricted.

Among these perilous locations, the Teterkela ghat of the Koel river near Rourkela remains notorious for claiming the lives of picnickers.