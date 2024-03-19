Four hurl bombs at govt staff’s house in Odisha's Raghupatinagar, nabbed

BERHAMPUR: The Bada Bazar police in Berhampur, on Monday, arrested four persons for allegedly hurling bombs at the residence of a cluster resource centre coordinator (CRCC) in the Education department of Digapahandi block in Raghupatinagar here on March 14.

On the fateful night, some miscreants allegedly hurled bombs at the house of Tukuna Bhuyan, the 43-year-old government employee, causing serious injuries to his chest and other parts of his body.

Upon hearing the loud explosion, neighbours took Bhuyan to MKCG MCH while the police rushed to the spot to begin an investigation.

Bhuyan’s wife, Bijaylaxmi who is an anganwadi worker had been living separately since 2020 allegedly due to marital discord. While their 14-year-old daughter was staying with Bijaylaxmi in Ambaguda, the son (16) was staying with Bhuyan.

During investigation, police zeroed in on two persons Sudarsan Padhy and Suman Pattanaik as the main accused, who harboured enmity towards Bhuyan. The duo procured bombs from Kalia and Dipak Sahu on the night of the attack and carried out the assault while Bhuyan was alone at home, police said.

Though all four went to the area, Sudarsan went inside Bhuyan’s residence while the three others waited outside. After hurling the bomb, the four fled the scene leaving Bhuyan in a critical condition, police said, adding, that crucial evidence from CCTV footage and local testimonies have been collected to know the motive behind the attack. The locals alleged the accused used to visit Bijaylaxmi often and that was not acceptable to Bhuyan leading to enmity.

On the day, police arrested all four suspects and seized incriminating items, including a motorcycle, a sword, three mobile phones, and a live crude bomb from their possession. The suspects were presented before the court, and investigation is on, confirmed Berhampur SP, Saravana Vivek M.

Meanwhile, Bhuyan is undergoing treatment at MKCG MCH and his wife is attending to him.