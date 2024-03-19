Orissa HC rejects plea against use of BJD symbol in govt ads

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday rejected a petition seeking intervention against use of conch, party symbol of ruling BJD, in government advertisements on various state welfare schemes.

The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice MS Raman dismissed the petition after considering its contents and the timing in which it was filed.

BJP’s state secretary Jatin Mohanty had filed the petition by way of a PIL on January 22. Making submissions on the petitioner’s behalf, Advocate SK Joshi alleged that the government advertisements were being used for image makeover of BJD and to woo voters.

The petitioner had moved the high court after not getting any response from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to a representation filed on November 10, 2023.

Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija on his part stated before the court that on February 28 the ECI had written a letter to the state government about the petitioner’s representation. So in a way, the petition has been rendered infructuous, the advocate general contended.