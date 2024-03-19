Rs 39.22 cr Srimandir fund deposited in banks

BHUBANESWAR : Funds worth Rs 39.22 crore belonging to Shree Jagannath temple in Puri have been deposited in two nationalised banks by the temple administration. Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda, were selected through a bidding process.

The total amount was deposited in two parts in the banks which were highest bidders. This was informed by SJTA chief Samarth Verma following the Chhatisha Nijog meeting at Puri on Monday.

Sources said the temple administration had sought bidding for depositing Rs 3.17 crore and Rs 36.4 crore and the two banks offered the highest rate of interest among four nationalised banks which participated in the bidding. The bids were opened in the presence of temple managing committee members, administrator and other accounts department staff recently. While Canara Bank made the highest bidding of 7.8 per cent interest for the deposit of Rs 36.4 crore, Bank of Baroda offered 7.55 per cent for Rs 3.17 crore.

The temple chief also informed it was decided on the day that temple gates will be opened on Dola Purnima and Holi at 3 am for the various rituals to be followed on the two days. Besides, in wake of the heat situation, it has been decided to carpet the portion of Grand Road and temple floor where devotees wait before entering the sanctum sanctorum.

Drinking water points on the temple premises will be augmented and more number of fire tenders would be deployed to prevent any mishap during the season.