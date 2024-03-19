SC stays Orissa HC invalidation of Moquim’s election as MLA

CUTTACK: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the invalidation of election of Congress candidate Mohammed Moquim from Barabati-Cuttack Assembly constituency in 2019.

The apex court issued the interim stay order on a special leave petition (SLP) in which Moquim had challenged the Orissa High Court’s March 4 order that had declared his election as void.

While issuing a notice returnable on May 16, the division bench of Justice KV Viswanathan and Justice Surya Kant said, “Meanwhile, operation of the impugned judgment shall remain stayed, subject to the condition that the appellant (Mohammed Moquim) shall not be entitled to cast vote in the Assembly proceedings. However, he shall be permitted to participate in the Assembly proceedings and shall be entitled to all the perks and facilities to which he is entitled as a member of the Legislative Assembly.”

Senior advocates S Muralidhar and Pitambar Acharya appeared on Moquim’s behalf. In the election petition, Debashish Samantaray of BJD in the high court had challenged Moquim’s election on grounds that he suppressed material facts regarding criminal cases pending against him and had not disclosed correct facts about his assets along with liabilities while filing his nomination papers. Moquim had wrested the seat in 2019 for Congress by defeating Samantaray, the then MLA, by a margin of 3,827 votes.

In a 693-page judgment, Justice Sangam Kumar Sahu had concluded that Moquim had not submitted his nomination paper in accordance with section 33 of the Representation of Peoples’ Act, 1951, and therefore, his nomination was liable for rejection. Justice Sahoo also observed that Moquim had also “not made proper and full declaration about the 13 criminal cases pending against him in the affidavit filed with the nomination papers.”