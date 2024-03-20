Activists demand action against illegal mining in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: Members of Odisha Durniti Nibarana Manch in Mayurbhanj met the district collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde on Tuesday, urging immediate and stringent action against the illegal mining of sand, morum, stone, and quartz in various areas of the district.

They alleged that despite repeated appeals, no action was taken as there is a collusion between local officials and mining mafias, resulting in substantial revenue losses for the government.

They accused sub-collectors, mining officers, Forest department officials, and local tehsildars of negligence in curbing illegal mining activities. Contacted, the collector assured to look into the matter.