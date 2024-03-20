Congress demands details of money received through electoral bonds by BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Tuesday accused the ruling BJD of resorting to unethical practices contrary to its transparency slogan and demanded that the party should come out with details of funds it had collected through electoral bonds.

Addressing a media conference here, OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak alleged that the regional outfit had collected highest funds among the regional political parties. These funds must have come from different companies with a quid-pro-quo, he said and demanded that people of the state should have a complete knowledge about this.

“Which company had donated how much and what the state government had done for it in return should be made public before the state goes to polls,” he added.

Stating that the Supreme Court has exposed political parties like BJP and BJD which have collected maximum funds by exploiting loopholes in the electoral bond system, Pattanayak said people of the country and state are watching all these manipulations and will take a decision in the coming elections. The OPCC president also referred to the open letter of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the people of the state before the elections and stated that it is a tactic to pressurise them. Pattanayak alleged that seeking support from the people in these elections when he has failed to perform for the last 25 years is meaningless.

Pattanayak questioned why the state government and BJD leaders are being spared despite large-scale corruption in the state when ED and CBI are raiding the residences of leaders from Opposition political parties.