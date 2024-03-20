Forest staff brave bullets in Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary, nab two poachers

BHUBANESWAR/BALASORE: In a daring encounter in Balasore’s Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary, two armed poachers were arrested by the forest staff after they allegedly opened fire at the anti-poaching squad leaving two of its members injured in the wee hours of Tuesday.
The poachers, Guna Sing (30) of Nilagiri and Sania Sing (40) of Berhampur area, were nabbed following a confrontation during routine patrolling by forest staff in Panchalingeswar beat of Kuldiha range. Two country-made guns were also seized from their possession.
PCCF (wildlife) Susanta Nanda said the injured staff, Khitish Parida and Biranchi Jena, are receiving treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and their condition is now stable.
Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) Baripada Prakash Chand Gogineni said the forest staff along with the anti-poaching squad were jointly patrolling the area on Monday night when they detected movement of the two poachers in the sanctuary at 2 am and started chasing them.
While the two managed to flee taking advantage of the darkness, a forest guard and two members of the anti-poaching squad continued the search and later found the poachers hiding at a spot near Dhansua Chaturi. When the team tried to nab the poachers, they opened fire leaving Parida and Jena injured.
Despite facing the gunfire, the brave forest staff managed to nab the poachers. Reinforcement reached the spot and rushed the injured staff to FM Medical College and Hospital. They were later shifted to SCB MCH.
Meanwhile, the Forest department has mobilised the Similipal Tiger Protection Force (STPF) to intensify patrolling in Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary. “The crackdown on those possessing country-made arms and weapons unauthorisedly in the nearby villages of the sanctuary will also be intensified,” PCCF (wildlife) Nanda informed.
Balasore DFO Khushwant Singh said bullets were found intact in the body of the two injured anti-poaching squad members. Their health condition is being constantly monitored, he added.
Singh further informed that both the armed poachers were booked under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Meanwhile, police have been asked to initiate case against the duo under Arms Act and on charges of attempt to murder. The accused will be forwarded to court soon, he said.
“Acting on the instructions of the PCCF, the RCCF Baripada has deputed a DCF rank official to Balasore to take stock of the situation. The matter will be investigated further,” the DFO informed.