Forest staff brave bullets in Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary, nab two poachers

BHUBANESWAR/BALASORE: In a daring encounter in Balasore’s Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary, two armed poachers were arrested by the forest staff after they allegedly opened fire at the anti-poaching squad leaving two of its members injured in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The poachers, Guna Sing (30) of Nilagiri and Sania Sing (40) of Berhampur area, were nabbed following a confrontation during routine patrolling by forest staff in Panchalingeswar beat of Kuldiha range. Two country-made guns were also seized from their possession.

PCCF (wildlife) Susanta Nanda said the injured staff, Khitish Parida and Biranchi Jena, are receiving treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and their condition is now stable.

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) Baripada Prakash Chand Gogineni said the forest staff along with the anti-poaching squad were jointly patrolling the area on Monday night when they detected movement of the two poachers in the sanctuary at 2 am and started chasing them.

While the two managed to flee taking advantage of the darkness, a forest guard and two members of the anti-poaching squad continued the search and later found the poachers hiding at a spot near Dhansua Chaturi. When the team tried to nab the poachers, they opened fire leaving Parida and Jena injured.