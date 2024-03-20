Malkangiri: 775 kg ganja worth Rs 70L seized, two arrested

MALKANGIRI: Kalimela police on Tuesday seized 775 kg ganja and arrested two persons in this connection near Petal forest under Poplur panchayat of the district. The ganja is valued at around Rs 70 lakh.

The duo has been identified as Jagatrai Muduli (45) and Sona Muduli (45) of Muduliguda village under Chitrakonda police limits.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid near the forest and found them with the contraband kept in sacks on Monday night. Two mobile phones, an Aadhaar card and a PAN card were also seized from them, said sub-inspector SK Biswas.

Police suspect that the accused were supposed to transport the contraband from Malkangiri to Andhra Pradesh. Investigation is underway to nab other accused persons involved in this matter. They will be soon produced in the court, Biswas added.