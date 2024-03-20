Odisha: ‘Good Samaritans’ get recognition

BERHAMPUR/KORAPUT: In a good gesture, nine people, including two women, from Ganjam district have been recognised as ‘good Samaritans’ for their selfless efforts in rescuing victims of road accidents. Each awardee received a certificate of appreciation and a cash award of Rs 2,000 from Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena.

Among the recipients of the awards were Tulu Nayak and Shankar Nahak of K. Lachhamanpalli, Sachidananda Patra and Sibashankar Gouda of Gobara village, Nayani Malik and Kunatala Jani (both women) of Bhagoda village, Keshab Swain of Adipur village, Santosh Kumar Ghosh of Kanchana village, and Srikanta Patra of Pathara village.

Addressing the gathering, Meena emphasised the importance of dispelling misconceptions surrounding the assistance of traffic accident victims, reassuring the public that such acts of kindness would be celebrated and encouraged.

Meanwhile in Koraput, in a remarkable demonstration of honesty and compassion, a young social worker from Koraput Sarat Patnaik, exemplified integrity by returning lakhs of rupees mistakenly deposited into his account, thereby safeguarding a woman’s job.

Patnaik said he received an unexpected message on his mobile phone last Saturday, notifying him of a deposit of Rs 2,53,725 into his account. Perplexed, Sarat went on making efforts to trace the origin of the funds but to no avail until a distressed woman from Chennai reached out to him, explaining that the money had been erroneously transferred to his account during a company transaction.

Patnaik, immediately liaised with the bank and the concerned company, ensuring the immediate return of the money to its rightful owner.

Patnaik’s selfless act garnered praise from all quarters, with the company commending him for his integrity and commitment to ethical conduct. Chief manager of SBI Anirudha Sethy expressed admiration for Patnaik’s exemplary act.