Odisha: Principals get lessons on NAAC, NEP

BHUBANESWAR: With the Higher Education department insisting on NAAC accreditation for implementation of National Education Policy - 2020, principals of degree colleges were given lessons on how to secure a NAAC grade and various aspects of the policy at a two-day workshop that began in Utkal University on Monday.

It was inaugurated by vice-chancellor (VC) of the university Sabita Acharya. Stating that NAAC accreditation is a continuous process, Acharya asked the principals to document every information related to an academic year which should be documented on the college website.

“There is also a provision of punishment for any institution uploading wrong data,” she said further calling for focus on research and innovation.

Principals of degree colleges at Khurda, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts were trained on an automated system of examination, use of academic bank of credit (ABC), NAAC accreditation and re-accreditation process besides the NEP implementation.