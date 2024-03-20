Radisson signs pact for first hotel in Odisha

CUTTACK: The Radisson Hotel Group is all set to set its foot in the state - a hitherto unexplored destination for it - with the signing of Pramod Lands End Resort, a member of Radisson Group.

The 100-room hotel has been developed by Padma Eastern Hotels and is set to open its doors in Q2 fiscal quarter this year. The resort is strategically located alongside the scenic Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district that is gaining popularity as a wedding and spiritual destination.

The resort is a mere four-hour drive from prominent religious hubs like Puri and Konark. A release from the international hospitality group stated that guests coming to the resort can select from multiple room categories, including suites and villas with private pool access.

“The signing of our first hotel in Odisha, Pramod Lands End Resort, stands as a testament to our expansion plans in the tier II and III regions of the country. We are focused on taking quality hospitality experience beyond major towns, and this marks a significant milestone for the group as we set our foot in Odisha, recognising the state’s untapped potential,” said Davashish Srivastava, senior director (development), South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Director of Padma Eastern Hotels Durga Prasad Rath said the collaboration will elevate its positioning in the hospitality sector.