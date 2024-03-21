BJD likely to field Pradeep from Nabarangpur

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the prevailing suspense over an alliance between BJD and BJP, the regional outfit on Wednesday continued with the candidate selection exercise for Koraput and Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituencies and 14 Assembly segments under them.

The day-long meetings were presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during which he also reviewed the poll preparedness in the two districts which will go to polls on May 13, the first phase for Odisha. Sources said former MP Pradeep Majhi has emerged as the front runner for Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat and was given the go-ahead at the meeting. Sitting BJD MP from the seat Ramesh Majhi will have to make way for Pradeep and it seems, will contest from an Assembly seat in the district. Two names, former MP Jhina Hikaka and his wife Kaushalya Hikaka were discussed for the Koraput Lok Sabha seat. Koraput has remained in BJD’s focus and the party wants to wrest the seat from Congress.

BJD candidate Kaushalya Hikaka had lost to Saptagiri Ulaka of Congress from the seat in the 2019 elections by a slender margin of just over 3,600 votes. Sources said though Jhina and Koushalya were called to the meeting, both of them will have to wait before getting clearance to contest from the Lok Sabha seat. The BJD has adopted a cautious approach for Koraput as Congress has received a boost in the segment with the induction of former chief minister Giridhar Gamang, his wife Hema Gamang and former MP Jayram Pangi to its fold. The regional outfit is waiting to see how Congress manages to balance the situation.

The regional outfit is also looking to improve its performance in the Assembly elections in Koraput as out of the seven seats the party had won four Gunupur (ST), Bissam Katak (ST), Lakshmipur (ST) and Koraput (ST) while Congress had won from Jeypore and Pottangi (ST) seats. An independent had won from Rayagada.

Khariar MLA Adhiraj panigrahi joins BJD

A day after resigning from Congress, Khariar MLA Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi on Wednesday joined BJD at Sankha Bhavan here. A majority of the grassroots leadership of Congress’ Khariar unit including 40 sarpanches, 34 panchayat samiti members and hundreds of workers crossed over to the BJD along with Panigrahi. The legislator joined BJD in the presence of several senior leaders of the regional outfit including the general secretary (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das and Rajya Sabha member Manas Mangaraj. Panigrahi is likely to be fielded by BJD from Khariar to counter BJP which has a strong base in the constituency. Besides winning the seat for Congress in 2019 by a slender margin of over 2,850 votes, Panigrahi had finished second behind Durjyodhan Majhi of the BJP in 2014. Panigrahi said he joined BJD as he was influenced by the people-centric policies of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, transparent governance, his clean image and his ‘talk less, work more’ ideology.