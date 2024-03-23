Man arrested for trying to extort Rs 1L from sand trader in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Aska police on Thursday arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh extortion from a sand trader. Police identified the accused as Mahesh Nayak, a native of Baragaon village.

Aska inspector in-charge (IIC) Rajendra Pattanaik said Nigamananda Mohanty, 36, who has been running a sand ramp on a lease basis near Baragaon’s Narasinghapalli area since the last three years had lodged the complaint. Four months back, Nayak called him over phone, abused him in filthy language and demanded Rs 1 lakh as ‘dadabati’ threatening him of dire consequences if he intimated the matter to anyone.

While Mohanty did not report the matter to police, Nayak continued to mount pressure on him to pay the sum. On March 20, Mahesh, armed with a weapon, reportedly reached Nayak’s sand ramp and searched for him.

When he failed to trace him, Nayak called Mohanty again and pressed for the money. Mohanty then lodged a complaint with police.

A case was registered and police arrested Nayak. A sword and a mobile phone was also seized from him. “The accused was produced in court. His criminal antecedents are being verified,” the IIC added.