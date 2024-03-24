Bahinipati says Congress only choice, Narasingha slams BJP-BJD ‘nexus’

JEYPORE/BALANGIR: Critisising the BJP and BJD for having an unholy tie-up, senior Congress leader and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said Congress is the only party that maintains ethics of good politics and governance despite facing issues created by the Opposition at both Centre and the state.

Addressing mediapersons at the Congress Bhawan in Jeypore on Saturday, Bahinipati further said Congress is the only alternative party to rule Odisha. “Only Congress is keen on eradicating poverty, unemployment and developing the socio-economic condition of people. The anti-people agenda of both BJD and BJP for their vested interests has come to light and people of Odisha will choose Congress this time,” he asserted.

Expressing confidence, the senior leader said the nine guarantees of Congress will work in the party’s favour and its candidates will win the polls by spreading pro-people agenda.

Notably, this is for the first time the district Congress party organised a press meet in the area before the general elections. Among others, former Congress MLA Ram Chandra Kadam and district Congress president Sasibhusan Patra were present.