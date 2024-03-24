Bahinipati says Congress only choice, Narasingha slams BJP-BJD ‘nexus’

JEYPORE/BALANGIR: Critisising the BJP and BJD for having an unholy tie-up, senior Congress leader and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said Congress is the only party that maintains ethics of good politics and governance despite facing issues created by the Opposition at both Centre and the state.
Addressing mediapersons at the Congress Bhawan in Jeypore on Saturday, Bahinipati further said Congress is the only alternative party to rule Odisha. “Only Congress is keen on eradicating poverty, unemployment and developing the socio-economic condition of people. The anti-people agenda of both BJD and BJP for their vested interests has come to light and people of Odisha will choose Congress this time,” he asserted.
Expressing confidence, the senior leader said the nine guarantees of Congress will work in the party’s favour and its candidates will win the polls by spreading pro-people agenda.
Notably, this is for the first time the district Congress party organised a press meet in the area before the general elections. Among others, former Congress MLA Ram Chandra Kadam and district Congress president Sasibhusan Patra were present.
Similarly in Balangir, leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Odisha, Narasingha Mishra demanded resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for allegedly collecting money illegally from different companies and mines through electoral bonds.
Speaking to the media, Mishra alleged the electoral bond was brought in by the Central government for enhancing the party’s funds. The Supreme Court directed the State Bank of India to provide detailed information regarding funds collected through electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India.
“However, after the bank provided all the data, it came to light that the Centre and the state government collected money from several companies and mines. Soon after, the government stopped inquiry of the Enforcement Directorate against those mines and companies that paid money through electoral bonds,” Narasingha alleged.