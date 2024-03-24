Puri district BJD divided as Uma skips party function

BHUBANESWAR: Differences have cropped up within Puri district unit of BJD over Assembly seats even as the party leadership has intensified efforts to put up a show of unity ahead of elections.

Though the issue of candidature for the Lok Sabha seat has been tentatively settled, Satyabadi Assembly constituency remains a bone of contention as the party has reportedly given go ahead to former minister Sanjay Dasburma to contest from the seat. In the process, sitting MLA of the party Uma Samantray is going to be relocated to Bramhagiri.

Bramhagiri Assembly seat has a sitting BJP MLA, Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra who is going to be renominated from the seat. Sources said Samantray is reluctant to contest from Bramhagiri as it is not an easy seat for BJD. The fact that Samantray is unhappy over the decision of the party leadership to shift him came to fore on Saturday when he skipped a joining ceremony at Sankha Bhawan here.

Hundreds of BJP and Congress workers including Kanas block chairman, 15 sarpanches and 12 samiti member of Satyabadi block joined BJD in the presence of party organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra and Dasburma. The issue was not the joining programme.

The function has assumed significance as president of the Puri district unit Dibakar Patra announced the candidature of both Dasburma and Samantray. Welcoming the new entrants to BJD, Patra said that Dasburma and Samantray will win with a huge margin from Satyabadi and Bramhagiri seats respectively.