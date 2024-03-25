BJP candidate Pradeep Panigrahy slams govt over poor health services in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: BJP candidate from Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency Pradeep Panigrahy, who on Sunday came down on Odisha government over deteriorating health services in the state.

Highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in health sector and failure of BJD government, Panigrahy said rural and poor patients of the state are forced to go to private hospitals due to acute shortage of doctors and other paramedical staff in government healthcare facilities.

Even after 24 years in power, the BJD government has not been able to improve infrastructure of government hospitals in rural areas and fill up vacant posts of doctors and nurses, he told mediapersons at the state party office here.

“Against requirement of 47,000 doctors, only 27,000 are in position. Around 17,385 out of 28,285 nursing posts are lying vacant. Of the 3,490 pharmacist posts, 998 are vacant,” he said. Similarly, a large number of laboratory technicians and radiologist posts are also lying vacant.

The state government had promised to convert three government medical colleges and hospitals into world-class institutions in 2019.

Nothing has happened so far even as the prime minister has given priority to health sector in the country and even extended help to other countries during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.