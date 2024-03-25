Congress bid to woo ST/SC voters in Odisha ahead of LS polls

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to woo scheduled tribe and scheduled caste communities ahead of elections, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Sunday announced that the party will launch a special drive to fill up vacancies reserved for SC/ST in government posts.

OPCC spokesperson Manoranjan Das and chairman of SC department Bankanidhi Behera said under Grihalaxmi scheme the woman head of all tribal and dalit households will be given allowance of Rs 3,000 per month. They said Congress will take special care of the SC and ST communities if the party comes to power in the state.

The leaders said if any tribal village becomes ‘Nasha Mukt’, every year Rs 10 lakh will be spent on its development. Besides, all women of the village will be given Rs 1 lakh per year as an incentive. They announced all unemployed ST/SC youths will be paid unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month.