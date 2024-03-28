Approach road collapse disrupts traffic, sparks political tension in Odisha's Aul

KENDRAPARA: Seventeen days after the inauguration of the bridge over the river Kani in Aul block of Kendrapara district, the approach road to the bridge caved in on Tuesday disrupting traffic. Vehicles have been stranded on either sides of the bridge as commuters are forced to walk across the bridge.

The collapse of the bridge has also ignited political tension with the Congress and BJP blaming the Rural Development department for the incident. They attribute the incident to poor construction quality and alleged corruption.

Senior Congress leader and former MLA of Aul, Debendra Sharma, rushed to the site, demanding a high-level inquiry into the matter due to the involvement of significant public funds. “The minister inaugurated the incomplete bridge just before the declaration of election date by the Election Commission of India to woo the voters of the riverside villages of Padanipal, Daitaripur, Kalamada and other villages. Lack of proper construction work is the main reason behind this incident. The government should take stern action against the persons who are responsible for this mishap,” alleged Sharma.

On the other hand, senior BJP leader and former MLA of Rajnagar, Alekha Jena blamed large-scale corruption and irregularities as the reasons behind the collapse of the approach road.

Local residents expressed frustration over the incident, alleging poor construction quality as the root cause. Despite no casualties or major mishaps, they called for stringent action against erring officials of the Rural Development department.

Amidst the outcry, assistant engineer of the Rural Development department in Rajkanika, Satyabrata Panda, cited untimely rain as a contributing factor to the collapse. “Repair work has commenced and the restoration of the approach road will be completed within a week,” he assured. The bridge was inaugurated on March 9 by MLA of Aul and Minister of Industries Pratap Keshari Deb.