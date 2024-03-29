BJD list for six LS seats likely by March 30

BHUBANESWAR: With Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik meeting senior leaders of BJD at Naveen Niwas on Thursday, it is likely that the second list of the party’s Lok Sabha candidates will be finalised and announced in a day or two. BJD has announced candidates for 15 Lok Sabha seats leaving out some key constituencies like Berhampur, Balangir, Balasore and Bargarh among the remaining six.

The political situation in Berhampur has changed after the BJP announced Pradeep Panigrahy as its candidate from the seat. Though BJD had almost finalised renominating former Union minister Chandrasekhar Sahu from the seat, the party has now deferred its announcement of candidate from the seat. The Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency is the most important for the regional outfit as it is the home district of the chief minister and the party cannot afford any surprises here.

Sources said the party has several options for the seat. Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha visited Naveen Niwas on the day fuelling speculation that the party is mulling his Lok Sabha candidature. Though there is little chance of Arukha contesting the Lok Sabha poll as he has been announced as the candidate from Bhanjanagar Assembly seat, party insiders said nothing could be said for certain in the party.

There are also several other options before the party leadership including Rajya Sabha member and observer for the parliamentary constituency Manas Ranjan Mangaraj and president of the Ganjam district BJD Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik. The party has not announced the candidate for Berhampur Assembly seat as well, from where Chyau Patnaik could also be fielded as he has represented the segment in the past.

Besides, the party has also held back announcement of candidate for Balangir Lok Sabha constituency. Kalikesh Narayan Singhdeo, who earlier represented the Lok Sabha constituency will contest from the Assembly seat in this election.

Clarity on BJD’s rest six Lok Sabha candidates likely by Saturday

As the party has adopted the one family one ticket formula in this election, there is little chance of another member from the royal family challenging BJP’s Sangeeta Singhdeo who also belongs to the royal family. Meanwhile, president of Balangir district Congress committee and former minister Surendra Singh Bhoi on Thursday resigned from the party and is expected to join BJD on Friday.

Similarly, the party is yet to zero in on any candidate for Balasore and Bargarh seats. Sources said new faces are likely to be fielded from the two seats as former MPs Rabindra Kumar Jena and Prasanna Acharya will have to be left out because of the one family one ticket policy. Sources said clarity will emerge on these seats only on Friday.