It’s Mallick vs Tarai in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur again

JAGATSINGHPUR: The forthcoming Lok Sabha election for the Jagatsinghpur seat seems reminiscent of the 2019 contest, with both the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reaffirming their faith - one on its sitting Member of Parliament Rajshree Mallick and another on its former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai respectively.

The BJD’s announcement of Mallick as its candidate for the Jagatsinghpur LS seat marks her second consecutive nomination, while the BJP had previously declared Tarai who contested against her in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

That election, Mallick won against Tarai by a hefty margin of nearly 2 lakh votes, attributed to the BJD’s stronghold in all seven assembly seats, all of which favoured the party.

Though anticipated to be a fiercely contested battle akin to the 2019 Lok Sabha election, political analysts feel this election will be different with an undercurrent in favour of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Add to it Tarai’s grip on the constituency, which appears stronger than before. Amidst hectic activity that has changed the political atmosphere in the district, the Congress is yet to name its candidate. Meanwhile, expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for her renomination, Mallick affirmed her commitment to uphold the trust bestowed upon her. “I am confident of winning by a record margin. I have undertaken various development activities during my tenure as MLA and MP, and I am determined to win by the blessings of all for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election,” Mallick stated.

Similarly, Tarai thanked PM Modi and other senior BJP leaders for his renomination. He dealt on the challenges faced in implementing development projects, particularly under the Sagarmala initiative, attributing hurdles to the lack of cooperation from the state government. “I appeal to voters to choose the most efficient and eligible candidate to represent Jagatsinghpur in the Lok Sabha for the development of the constituency,” urged Tarai.