Two bizmen run fake currency unit in Odisha, arrested

BHUBANESWAR/BALANGIR: Two small businessmen of Patnagarh area who had come together to start a fake currency printing unit were arrested by police on Thursday.

As many as 274 counterfeit notes of `500 denomination having face value of Rs 1.37 lakh were recovered from the duo Barun Panuan of Bhainsa and Rohit Bastia of Budhabahal.

According to police, Panuan had an imititation jewellery business while Bastia earlier ran a stationery items-cum-computer shop in his village. He had closed the shop around seven months back and started printing work from his house.

The duo planned to print fake currency notes and circulate them in the market. “The print quality of the seized notes is poor. The accused started printing fake notes three to four months back and were possibly trying to use them in nearby villages. Further investigation into the matter is on,” said a senior police officer.

The matter came to light after the cops received a complaint from one Gyanendra Patel, a resident of Bhainsa village. Patel alleged that a ‘Nama Yagya’ was organised in the village from March 21 to 24 during which kirtan mandalis from different places were invited. On March 22, a person had given two Rs 500 notes to a gahak (singer). Suspecting that the notes were fake, the gahak informed the village committee. Later it was found that the fake notes were given by Panuan.

Police then conducted a raid and seized the remaining 272 counterfeit notes from Panuan’s house and arrested him. During interrogation, he stated to have procured 300 fake currency notes of `500 denomination from Bastia in exchange of Rs 3,000 four months back. Subsequently, Bastia was nabbed.

Police said, the rest 26 counterfeit notes might have already been successfully used by Panuan. How Bastia learnt to print the notes is being investigated. A computer, colour printer and ink bottles have been seized from him, the officer said.