Denied ticket, BJD leader quits party

JAJPUR: Revolt has erupted in Dharmasala unit of BJD after the ruling party announced its candidate for the Assembly seat.

Expressing displeasure over renomination of Dharmasala MLA Pranab Balabantaray, former Zilla Parishad member and local BJD leader Satish Kumar Biswal resigned from the party on Thursday.

Biswal took a swipe at the BJD for promoting dynastic politics in the Assembly seat. “Kalpataru Das and his son Pranab Balabantaray have been ruling Dharmasala since 1995. Though the father-son duo has betrayed the ideals of both BJD and Biju Babu, the party has renominated Balabantaray. I resigned from BJD protesting his renomination,” he said.

Biswal also announced to fight the elections as an Independent from Dharmasala. The disgruntled leader was hopeful to get the BJD ticket this time.

On the other hand, BJP and Congress are yet to announce their candidates for the Assembly seat. Frontrunners for the BJP ticket include Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo, Smrutirekha Pahi and Sarbeswar Behura. In Congress, Madhusmita Acharya and Kisan Panda are in the ticket race.