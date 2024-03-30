SSI hosts eastern India’s first throwers championship in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to popularise throwing sports and provide a platform to budding talents in the state, Sports Science India (SSI) a sports medicine, rehabilitation and multi-sports promotion centre, on Friday hosted eastern India’s first Throwers Championship at OUAT ground here.

Around 100 athletes, aged 17 and above, participated in shot put and discus throw events in the men and women categories. In men’s shot put event, Hari Behera won the first position while Omkar Prasad Nanda and Chiranjib Singh, won second and third positions respectively. Similarly, in girls category, Ankita Mohapatra, Sasmita Behera and Dipa Singh occupied first, second and third positions respectively.

In the girls discus event, Ankita Mohapatra, Dipa Singh and Rajashree Swain finished first, second and third respectively. In the men’s discus event, Hari Behera was first while Omkar Prasad Nanda and Ranjan Kumar Sahu occupied second and third position respectively.

On the sidelines of the competition, the scientific and sports medicine team of SSI spread awareness among athletes on the science behind throwing sports and trained them on ways to scientifically boost their performance. “In recent years, India has evolved from a cricket-centric nation to a multi-faceted sporting powerhouse. The emergence of new talent, increased government support and a changing cultural mindset have contributed to unprecedented rise of sports in the country. We decided to host a dedicated championship for throwing sports as there aren’t many such events for throwers,” said SSI founder and sports medicine expert, Sarthak Patnaik.

Among others, international weightlifter Ravi Kumar, gold medalist para athlete and javelin thrower Suchitra Panda and international para fencing player and para javelin thrower, Prafulla Kumar Khandayat Ray were present.