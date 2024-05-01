30-year-old man booked for posting obscene pictures of girlfriend in Odisha

JAJPUR: Kuakhia police on Tuesday booked a 30-year-old man on charges of posting obscene photos of his ex-lover on a social networking site after she broke up with him. The accused has been identified as Amiya Kumar Sahoo, a resident of Tulasipur village under Korei block in Jajpur district. The accused, however, is at large, police said.

According to police, Sahoo, a businessman by profession, befriended the 22-year-old girl from Nuahat area at a social function two years back. The duo then exchanged mobile numbers and continued to chat.

Their friendship turned into a love relationship and both decided to get married. Meanwhile, the accused had allegedly shot some obscene photographs and video of their intimate moments.

The two continued to be together till last month when the girl severed ties with the accused as her family decided to get her married to someone else. Aggrieved over her refusal, the accused allegedly posted the pictures he had clicked with the girl on the social media platform. After the girl got to know about her pictures going viral, she filed a complaint with the local police on Monday.