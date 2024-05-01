Curtains come down on 5th edition of SOA Proxima

BHUBANESWAR: The two day SOA Proxima-2024, a HR Conference organised by Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA) which concluded on Saturday, marked a significant milestone for Odisha by connecting top Indian and multinational companies and industry with tech talents of the state.

Over 100 industry and HR leaders and experts drawn from various sectors including IT, IT-enabled services, manufacturing and core industries interacted with over 4,500 students in the two days.

Sandipan Chakravorty, former managing director of Tata International and Satish Kumar Pradhan, centre head of Cognizant graced the first day of the conference as the chief guest and the guest of honour. On the second day, Prof TG Sitharam, chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) graced the occasion as the chief guest. On the valedictory session, Bijay Sahoo, president HR of Reliance Industries, Mumbai, addressed HR professionals and students.