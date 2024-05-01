Departments asked to stay prepared for summer cyclone in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday asked departments concerned and district collectors to stay alert for handling any emergency situation arising out of the weather system even as there is no possibility of cyclone within the next 15 days.

Even though India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any forecast of cyclone, chief secretary Pradeep Jena reviewed the situation at a high-level meeting convened by Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrat Sahu at the state secretariat.

Recalling the devastation caused by cyclone Fani in May 2019, Jena said the state is fully prepared to face any eventualities in case of any change in weather condition. He said instructions have been issued to departments concerned to stay prepared to face any calamitous situation.