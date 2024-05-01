East Coast Railway GM inspects twin city railway station works in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) general manager (in-charge) Mohes Kumar Behera on Tuesday inspected the redevelopment work of both Cuttack and Bhubaneswar railway stations.

Behera inspected both side entry points and circulating areas of the two stations and advised railway officials to take necessary precautions to ensure safety while on work. Reviewing the pending works, he emphasised on timely completion of infrastructure projects and passenger amenities indicating a commitment to meeting scheduled targets.

Once completed, both the stations will be the centres of attraction with world-class passenger facilities and enhance the travel experience.