Garbage fire bakes Paradip residents amid heat assault

PARADIP: Rampant burning of trash at dumpyards across Paradip town has exacerbated the summer woes of residents who are already reeling under a blistering heatwave.

Garbage at the dumping yards in Nayabazar, Madhuban, Atharbanki, Baliplot and Sandhakuda are burning since the last several days, leading to a spike in temperatures in the nearby areas. These fires, often ignited by the sanitation staff, take four to five days to extinguish.

Besides, fumes from the burning waste is causing pollution and health problems to the residents living in the vicinity of these landfill sites. The worst-hit are residents living in slums, government quarters and on the premises of several industries.

Sources said the Paradip municipality collects around 60 tonne of waste daily from 19 wards, stores it at various locations before transporting it to the designated dumping yards.

Expressing frustration over the persistent burning of waste despite repeated complaints, Sunakar Behera, a local, said Paradip broke its 35-year-old record when mercury reached 38 degree Celsius last week. “We want the top authorities to intervene in the matter and stop this practice immediately,” he added.