Garbage fire bakes Paradip residents amid heat assault

PARADIP: Rampant burning of trash at dumpyards across Paradip town has exacerbated the summer woes of residents who are already reeling under a blistering heatwave.
Garbage at the dumping yards in Nayabazar, Madhuban, Atharbanki, Baliplot and Sandhakuda are burning since the last several days, leading to a spike in temperatures in the nearby areas. These fires, often ignited by the sanitation staff, take four to five days to extinguish.
Besides, fumes from the burning waste is causing pollution and health problems to the residents living in the vicinity of these landfill sites. The worst-hit are residents living in slums, government quarters and on the premises of several industries.
Sources said the Paradip municipality collects around 60 tonne of waste daily from 19 wards, stores it at various locations before transporting it to the designated dumping yards.
Expressing frustration over the persistent burning of waste despite repeated complaints, Sunakar Behera, a local, said Paradip broke its 35-year-old record when mercury reached 38 degree Celsius last week. “We want the top authorities to intervene in the matter and stop this practice immediately,” he added.
Local environmentalists said the smoke from burning polythene and plastic is affecting the air quality and causing discomfort to residents during the peak summer. Though the pollution control board has initiated steps to curb burning of waste, decisive action is needed to end the practice.
Executive officer of Paradip municipality Abhisek Panda admitted that the civic body staff usually set fire to the dry waste, including leaves, at various dumping yards. However, they have asked to stop the practice in view of the heatwave.
Regional officer of Odisha State Pollution Control Board in Paradip Puskar Chandra Behera said a committee has been formed to monitor and prevent the waste burning practice. Letters have been sent to the authorities of the municipality, Paradip Port and industries to stop burning waste during summer. Additional measures have also been taken to prevent such incidents in future.